Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic/Latino and the PACT Act

The signing of the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to

Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act (VA PACT ACT Page) marks one of the most

important expansions of VA healthcare in decades. This is important for our Latino/Hispanic

Veterans whose participation in the armed forces, including combat regions impacted by toxic

exposure is well documented and recognized.