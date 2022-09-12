Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic/Latino and the PACT Act
When:
Wed. Sep 14, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The signing of the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to
Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act (VA PACT ACT Page) marks one of the most
important expansions of VA healthcare in decades. This is important for our Latino/Hispanic
Veterans whose participation in the armed forces, including combat regions impacted by toxic
exposure is well documented and recognized.