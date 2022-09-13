 Skip to Content
Effective Communication Workshop

Presented by American Red Cross

When:

Tue. Oct 4, 2022, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Effective Communication Workshop: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, Veterans, and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

