Effective Communication Workshop
Presented by American Red Cross
When:
Tue. Oct 4, 2022, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Effective Communication Workshop: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, "I" statements and other activities for service members, Veterans, and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.