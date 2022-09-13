Veterans Health, Wellness and Information EXPO
Presented by The Veteran Health and Wellness Foundation
When:
Sat. Nov 5, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Aastha Adult Medical Day Care Clinic
12210 Plum Orchard Dr.
Silver Spring , MD
Cost:
Free
The Veteran Health and Wellness Foundation will be hosting the Veteran Health, Wellness and Information Expo bringing businesses, non-profits, and health professionals together to provide specialized information for Veterans and their families about a wide variety of services and support available to them. Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll for VA health care benefits on the spot. To enroll, bring a copy of your DD214, 2021 income, and out-of-pocket medical expense totals. The event is free, and convenient parking is available.
For more information about the EXPO contact us at www.info@myvhwf.orgSee more events