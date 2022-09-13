Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses (RACGWVI)
When:
Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Department of Veterans Affairs, Sonny Montgomery Room (230)
810 Vermont Ave NW
Washington , DC
Cost:
Free
The RACGWVI meets several times per year to fulfill its mission to advise the VA secretary on ways to improve the health and well-being of 1990-91 Gulf War Veterans. All RACGWVI meetings are free and open to the public.
For interested parties who cannot attend in person, this meeting will also be available by videoconference by connecting to Webex at the following URLs:
Join online, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m7441b2e0482296d1a2d611ed22560028
Password: 9v3PtpWi8t@
Join by phone: (Toll-free) 1-833-558-0712, Access code is 2762 768 4678
Join online, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon ET
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m8d7771d1c15919193c3087618ddfff8a
Password: TtZUK3fa$68
Join by phone: (Toll-free) 1-833-558-0712, Access code is 2761 228 0209
For more information about this meeting and other GWV-related items visit the RACGWVI website at: www.va.gov/RAC-GWVI/