Hispanic Heritage Foundation

VA Center for Minority Veterans Hispanic Heritage Month Series

During this Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep 15-Oct 15), The Center for Minority Veterans (CMV) is conducting a minority Veteran outreach, engagement, education and enrollment effort. It is important to honor the dedication and commitment of our Hispanic/Latino servicemembers and Veterans. We aim to inform Veterans of their benefits and services by hosting weekly virtual webinars with the Secretary of VA, Senior Leaders and Veterans to discuss the importance of the PACT ACT and celebrate the achievements of the Hispanic-Latino community.

If you require accommodations please reach out to Carmen Drummond, vacocmv@va.gov