Sharing the Journey: Online Support Group

Presented by American Red Cross

The MVCN hosts online support groups to offer caregivers the opportunity to connect and engage with peers to support one another.

These groups are hosted using Zoom video so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device, or join by phone. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session. Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey!