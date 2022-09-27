 Skip to Content
Education Processing at University of Oklahoma (Norman)

USMC family standing together smiling, VA GI Bill logo and event information

Education and benefits

When:

Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

University of Oklahoma Norman Campus

1700 Asp Ave

Norman , OK

Cost:

Free

Representatives from the Muskogee VA Regional Office will be visiting Oklahoma University September 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to answer questions about your Education benefits and provide assistance. 

We'll answer questions and inquiries regarding VA Education benefits.

Veterans Claims Examiners will be onsite and available for questions and assistance with Education benefits.

Contact-Jennifer Trimmer  405-325-0162

You do not need to be a student of OU to attend event.

