Education Processing at University of Oklahoma (Norman)
Education and benefits
When:
Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
University of Oklahoma Norman Campus
1700 Asp Ave
Norman , OK
Cost:
Free
Representatives from the Muskogee VA Regional Office will be visiting Oklahoma University September 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to answer questions about your Education benefits and provide assistance.
We'll answer questions and inquiries regarding VA Education benefits.
Veterans Claims Examiners will be onsite and available for questions and assistance with Education benefits.
Contact-Jennifer Trimmer 405-325-0162
