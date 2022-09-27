Education Processing at University of Oklahoma (Norman)

When: Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: University of Oklahoma Norman Campus 1700 Asp Ave Norman , OK Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Representatives from the Muskogee VA Regional Office will be visiting Oklahoma University September 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to answer questions about your Education benefits and provide assistance.

We'll answer questions and inquiries regarding VA Education benefits.

Veterans Claims Examiners will be onsite and available for questions and assistance with Education benefits.

Location: University of Oklahoma Norman Campus

Contact-Jennifer Trimmer 405-325-0162

You do not need to be a student of OU to attend event.