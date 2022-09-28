Virtual Career Summit

Presented by Hiring Our Heroes

Register now for this virtual hiring fair featuring on-demand career preparation workshops and networking with dozens of employers across multiple industries! Employers are looking for Veteran and military spouse talent and hiring now for over 25,000 open positions. Whether you're looking for work now or exploring future possibilities, representatives are ready to meet you and answer your questions. This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses and military caregivers. Connect on the Brazen platform featuring text or video chat, resume upload, chat scheduling, and customizable profile.