Virtual Hiring Fair for Law Enforcement, Security & First Responders

Presented by Hiring Our Heroes

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on opportunities in the law enforcement and security industries! Employers are looking for Veteran and military spouse talent and hiring now for over 25,000 open positions including security officer, police officer, background investigator, access control, dispatcher, K-9 handler, correctional officer, system installation, intelligence analysts, operations, administration, information technology, facility management, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with these opportunities on the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and customizable profile.