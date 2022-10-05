Honoring Washington State's Hidden Helpers

When: Sat. Oct 8, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: Pacific Science Center 200 2nd Ave N Seatlle , WA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

As part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, the Office of the First Lady Jill Biden, Senator Patty Murray, VA Secretary Denis McDonough, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) invite you and your family to attend a special event celebrating military and veteran families on Saturday, October 8 at the Pacific Science Center in Seattle.

The event is free to military and Veteran families - and will offer a special moment for us to recognize kids and youth, or “hidden helpers,” who are helping their moms and dads care for their families at home as our Veterans recover from war. Free admission is provided courtesy of the Pacific Science Center.

Children and youth in attendance will have exclusive access to explore all the wonders of the Pacific Science Center with their parent(s) or guardian(s), connect with other military families, and create special memories with their community and loved ones. Some attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the Dr. Biden and Senator Murray!

QUESTIONS? For any event related questions, please contact events@elizabethdolefoundation.org