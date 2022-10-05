Got Your 6 Good Intel: Understanding Department of Labor Resources

How can the Department of Labor (DOL) help you find employment for your Veterans? DOL programs help transitioning service members and Veterans use their skills effectively in the workforce. They also offer employment assistance to military spouses interested in finding meaningful civilian careers.

Next Tuesday, October 11 at 3:00 PM EDT, BWF and the Department of Labor (DOL), will host an online event for the Got Your Six Network to learn about the DOL’s local and state employment resources available through the VETS programs, and engage with VETS presenters to learn how to use these resources. Our presenters include:

Army Veteran Shannon Langley: State Director of VETS in Washington

Marine Corps Veteran Levi Perkins: Assistant Director of VETS in Kansas since 2012