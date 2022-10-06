Endeavors' Veteran Wellness Center - El Paso | Ground Breaking Ceremony

When: Wed. Oct 19, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: Endeavors' Veteran Wellness Center 12135 Pebble Hills Boulevard El Paso , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Following the success of our Veteran Wellness Center in San Antonio, Texas, we are excited to expand our footprint to El Paso, Texas. Our partnerships continue as we welcome our team at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, El Paso and many more.

S﻿pecial Guest Speakers:

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

Dr. Heather Wilson, President, UTEP

Senator César J. Blanco

As we celebrate the groundbreaking of the El Paso location and its innovative approach to wellness, attendees will:

Enjoy FREE food from local vendors

E﻿xperience Live Music

Learn about new beneficial services for Veterans and their families and caregivers in our community

U﻿pon registration, please let us know if you need any accommodations for this event.

C﻿ontact Kellie Washburn, events@endeavors.org with questions.