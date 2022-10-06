Endeavors' Veteran Wellness Center - El Paso | Ground Breaking Ceremony
When:
Wed. Oct 19, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Endeavors' Veteran Wellness Center
12135 Pebble Hills Boulevard
El Paso , TX
Cost:
Free
Following the success of our Veteran Wellness Center in San Antonio, Texas, we are excited to expand our footprint to El Paso, Texas. Our partnerships continue as we welcome our team at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, El Paso and many more.
Special Guest Speakers:
- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar
- Dr. Heather Wilson, President, UTEP
- Senator César J. Blanco
As we celebrate the groundbreaking of the El Paso location and its innovative approach to wellness, attendees will:
- Enjoy FREE food from local vendors
- Experience Live Music
- Learn about new beneficial services for Veterans and their families and caregivers in our community
Upon registration, please let us know if you need any accommodations for this event.
Contact Kellie Washburn, events@endeavors.org with questions.