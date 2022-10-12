Maryland Veteran-Owned Small Business Conference
When:
Thu. Nov 3, 2022, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Maritime Conference Center
692 Maritime Blvd
Linthicum Heights , MD
Cost:
Free
For more information contact Tom Fort 443-462-7867
The Maryland Department of Labor is hosting an in-person event for existing veteran-owned small businesses and potential business owners on November 3rd from 9am to 4pm at the Maritime Conference Center in Maryland. Topics discussed will include business startup, legal considerations, programs and resources available to support veteran business owners, federal and state procurement, funding opportunities and incentives, lessons learned from successful VOSBs, HUBZones, and managing and growing a business.
The SBA, VA, Maryland Department of Commerce, Mid-Atlantic Veterans Business Outreach Center, Maryland Small Business Development Center, Project Opportunity, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program, and financial institutions will be participating on panels and providing presentations.