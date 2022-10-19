 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Military Hire Virtual Job Fair

Job Fair & Networking

MilitaryHire Virtual Job Fair and Networking Event  - FREE for Veterans

When:

Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Military Hire Virtual Job Fair and Networking Event  - FREE for Veterans

Description: Recruiters from several hiring companies will be present at this event, hoping to meet with and network with Veterans in all job categories

When:  November 11, 2022; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST

Where:  Online - this is a virtual event.  To register, simply click here

Cost:  This is a FREE event for veterans, but you need to register in advance to obtain a free virtual ticket to the event 

See more events

Last updated: