Fraud Prevention for Social Security Veterans

Learn how to avoid becoming a scammer victim!

Learn more about our expanded service delivery options, including how to create and use a my Social Security account. A free and secure my Social Security account provides personalized tools for everyone, whether you receive benefits or not. When expanding service options, remain vigilant against scammers pretending to be government employees. Criminals continue to evolve and find new ways to steal your money and personal information. Do not fall for it! We want you to know how you and your loved ones can avoid becoming victims!