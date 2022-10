Virginia: Culpeper National Cemetery

The Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia is hosting a 2022 Veterans Day ceremony.

The Culpeper National Cemetery at 305 U.S. Avenue in Culpeper, Virginia is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The American Legion is sponsoring the event. About 150 people, including a guest speaker, are expected to attend. The cemetery's phone number is 540-825-0027.

Culpeper National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)