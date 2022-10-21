New York: Veterans Day Ceremony at Long Island National Cemetery
2022 Veterans Day Ceremony at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York
When:
Sun. Nov 6, 2022, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The Long Island National Cemetery at 2040 Wellwood Avenue in Farmingdale, New York is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The Long Island National Cemetery Memorial Organization (LINCMO) is sponsoring the event. About 75 people and a guest speaker are expected to be in attendance.
Long Island National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)
