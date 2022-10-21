New York: Veterans Day Ceremony at Long Island National Cemetery

The Long Island National Cemetery at 2040 Wellwood Avenue in Farmingdale, New York is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The Long Island National Cemetery Memorial Organization (LINCMO) is sponsoring the event. About 75 people and a guest speaker are expected to be in attendance.

