VIRTUAL -Veterans Career Live – Starting Your Own Business

PVA Veterans Career Live

Learn a step-by-step approach to starting a small business

When:

Tue. Nov 1, 2022, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Cost:

Free

Register here: https://pva.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvcOGhrj4pGtbK1UlkVdNQ7XUDlThpdz…

Join PVA's Veterans Career Program Director, Charles McCaffrey, to learn a step-by-step approach to starting a small business, and the many free community & veteran specific resources available.

