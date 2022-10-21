VIRTUAL -Veterans Career Live – Starting Your Own Business
Learn a step-by-step approach to starting a small business
When:
Tue. Nov 1, 2022, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Event Title: Veterans Career Live – Starting Your Own Business
Event Date/Time: November 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. ET
Register here: https://pva.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvcOGhrj4pGtbK1UlkVdNQ7XUDlThpdz…
Join PVA's Veterans Career Program Director, Charles McCaffrey, to learn a step-by-step approach to starting a small business, and the many free community & veteran specific resources available.