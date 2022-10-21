National Veteran Small Business Week: Doing Business in Maryland

Veteran-owned small businesses are a pillar of the U.S. economy

This informative webinar will discuss the programs and services offered by the Mid-Atlantic VBOC, program specifics of the Maryland Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE) contracting program, and the entrepreneurship training programs and funding opportunities offered to veterans by the SBA.

Join the SBA Baltimore District Office, the Mid-Atlantic Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), and the Maryland Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs as we celebrate veteran entrepreneurship.