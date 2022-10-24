 Skip to Content
IL - Veterans Day Ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery

2022 Veterans Day Ceremony in Rock Island, Illinois

Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Free

The Rock Island National Cemetery at Bldg, 118, Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. About 60 people are expected to attend the event, and a guest speaker is planned.

