NY - Veterans Day Ceremony at Woodlawn National Cemetery
"Supported by the Chemung County Veteran's Council"
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Woodlawn National Cemetery on 1825 Davis Street in Elmira, New York is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The Chemung County Veteran's Council is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 100 people. A guest speaker is planned.
Woodlawn National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)