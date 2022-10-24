NY - Veterans Day Ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery
"Supported by the Cemetery Support Committee"
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The Calverton National Cemetery at 210 Princeton Boulevard in Calverton, New York is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The Cemetery Support Committee is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 150 people. A guest speaker is planned.
Calverton National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)See more events