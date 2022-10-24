 Skip to Content
PA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery

"Supported by Catholic War Veterans"

When:

Sun. Nov 6, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Cost:

Free

The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in at 60 Indiantown Gap Road in Annville, Pennsylvania is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.  Catholic War Veterans is hosting the event, which is expected to draw 1,000 people. A guest speaker is planned.

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)

