PA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
"Supported by Catholic War Veterans"
When:
Sun. Nov 6, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in at 60 Indiantown Gap Road in Annville, Pennsylvania is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Catholic War Veterans is hosting the event, which is expected to draw 1,000 people. A guest speaker is planned.
