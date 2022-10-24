NY - Veterans Day Ceremony at Cypress Hills National Cemetery
"Supported by the Kings County American Legion"
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Cypress Hills National Cemetery at 625 Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn, New York is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. Kings County American Legion is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 50 people. A guest speaker is planned.
