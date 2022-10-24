NY - Veterans Day Ceremony at Western NY National Cemetery
"Supported by the WNYNC Memorial Council"
When:
Sun. Nov 6, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The Western NY National Cemetery at 1254 Indian Falls Road in Corfu, New York is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The WNYNC Memorial Council is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 200 people. A guest speaker is planned.
Western New York National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)
