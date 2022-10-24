KY - Memorial Day Ceremony at Lebanon National Cemetery
"Supported by American Legion Post 49"
When:
Sun. Nov 6, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The Lebanon National Cemetery at 20 Highway 208 in Lebanon, Kentucky is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. American Legion Post 49 in Lebanon, Kentucky is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 100 people. A guest speaker is planned.
