TX - Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
"Supported by the Fort Sam Houston Memorial Service Detachment"
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT
Cost:
Free
The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The Fort Sam Houston Memorial Service Detachment is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 500 people. A guest speaker is planned.
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)See more events