TX - Veterans Day Ceremony at San Antonio National Cemetery

"Supported by Buffalo Soldiers, San Antonio Chapter"

When:

Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Cost:

Free

The San Antonio National Cemetery at 517 Paso Hondo Street in San Antonio, Texas is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. Buffalo Soldiers, San Antonio Chapter is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 150 people. A guest speaker is planned.

