MI - Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery

"Supported by the FCNC Advisory Board"

Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Free

The Fort Custer National Cemetery at 15501 Dickman Road in Augusta, Michigan is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The FCNC Advisory Board is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 250 people. A guest speaker is planned.

