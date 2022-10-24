MI - Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
The Fort Custer National Cemetery at 15501 Dickman Road in Augusta, Michigan is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The FCNC Advisory Board is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 250 people. A guest speaker is planned.
