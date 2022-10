NY - Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery

"Supported by the Cemetery Support Committee"

The Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery at 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville, New York is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022. The Cemetery Support Committee is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 600 people. A guest speaker is planned.