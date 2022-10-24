CA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery

"Supported by the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation"

The Miramar National Cemetery at 5795 Nobel Drive in San Diego, California is carrying out a Veterans Day Ceremony. This is not a live event. The program will be taped to air and can be viewed on www.miramarcemetery.org beginning on Nov. 9, 2022.

Julie Brightwell, chairman of Honor Flight, will be the guest speaker. The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation is sponsoring the event.

Miramar National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)