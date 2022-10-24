CA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Golden Gate National Cemetery

"Supported by the Avenue of the Flags Committee"

The Golden Gate National Cemetery at 1300 Sneath Lane in San Bruno, California is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PST on Nov. 11, 2022. The Avenue of the Flags Committee is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 500 people. Navy Veteran Charles Lichtfield of Stanford University will be the guest speaker.

Golden Gate National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)