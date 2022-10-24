HI - Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

"Supported by the Oahu Veterans Council"

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at 2177 Puowaina Drive in Honolulu, Hawaii is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 12 p.m. (Aleutian time zone) on Nov. 11, 2022. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 600 people. The guest speaker will be from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces in the Pacific.

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)