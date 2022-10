CA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery

"Supported by the Riverside National Cemetery Memorial Honor Detail"

The Riverside National Cemetery at 22495 Van Buren Blvd. in Riverside, California is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. PST on Nov. 11, 2022. The Riverside National Cemetery Memorial Honor Detail is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 2,000 to 3,000 people.

Dan Smith from the Riverside National Cemetery Memorial Honor Detail will be the guest speaker.

Riverside National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)