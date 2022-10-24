KY - Veterans Day Ceremony at Camp Nelson National Cemetery

"Supported by the Central Kentucky Veterans Committee"

The Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 6980 Danville Road in Nicholasville, Kentucky is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2022. The Central Kentucky Veterans Committee is sponsoring the event, which is expected to draw 1,000 people.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Howard P. Hunt III will be the guest speaker.

