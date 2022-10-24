FL - Veterans Day Ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery

"Supported by the Bay Pines National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA Health Care System"

Bay Pines National Cemetery at 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard North is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 10 a.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2022. This is a joint event of the Bay Pines National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA Health Care System. About 2,000 people are expected to attend.

Retired Marine Lieutenant General Martin R. Steele will be the guest speaker.

Bay Pines National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)