Veteran Readiness and Employment is inviting all Veterans, Service members and spouses to take part in our Leveling Up! Honoring Our Brave Veterans Virtual Career and Resources Fair. Join VA and 45+ of our federal and private business partners who are recruiting for diverse employment opportunities. There will also be other organizations offering community resources to participants. Please register here to participate: https://registration.socio.events/e/nationalvre