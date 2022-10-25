VA - Veterans Day Ceremony at Hampton National Cemetery
"Supported by the German and Italian Consulate"
When:
Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 10:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
1 Cemetery Road
Hampton , VA
Cost:
Free
Hampton National Cemetery at 1 Cemetery Road in Hampton, Virginia is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. The annual event is meant for Italian and German commemoration of World War II POWs interred at the Phoebus addition to the Hampton National Cemetery.
Hampton National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)See more events