FL - Veterans Day Ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery

"Supported by the Diocese of Venice"

Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota, Florida is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2022. About 600 people are expected to attend the event, where the Diocese of Venice, Florida will celebrate Mass at Patriot Plaza.

Sarasota National Cemetery - National Cemetery Administration (va.gov)