U.S. Armed Forces – Reigniting and Mobilizing to Serve
When:
Sat. Nov 12, 2022, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard
Glenn Dale , MD
Cost:
Free
Guest Speaker: Mr. Gerald (Jerry) Michaud, Executive Director, VHA Office of Communications (PACT Act)
Guest Speaker: Mr. Conrad Washington, Director, VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP)
Guest Speaker: Dr. Pastor Mark E. Whitlock, Senior Pastor, Reid Temple AME Church
Guest Speaker: Ms. Melinda Church, President, Military Support Group Ministry, Reid Temple AME Church
Guest Speaker: Dr. James Dula, Veterans Affairs Officer, Office of Executive Officer for Prince George’s County, MD
Guest Speaker: Ms. Nancy Sullivan, Social Worker and Suicide Prevention Coordinator (Baltimore)