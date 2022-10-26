 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

U.S. Armed Forces – Reigniting and Mobilizing to Serve

When:

Sat. Nov 12, 2022, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

Reid Temple AME Church

11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard

Glenn Dale , MD

Cost:

Free

Register

Guest Speaker: Mr. Gerald (Jerry) Michaud, Executive Director, VHA Office of Communications (PACT Act)

Guest Speaker: Mr. Conrad Washington, Director, VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP)

Guest Speaker: Dr. Pastor Mark E. Whitlock, Senior Pastor, Reid Temple AME Church

Guest Speaker: Ms. Melinda Church, President, Military Support Group Ministry, Reid Temple AME Church

Guest Speaker: Dr. James Dula, Veterans Affairs Officer, Office of Executive Officer for Prince George’s County, MD

Guest Speaker: Ms. Nancy Sullivan, Social Worker and Suicide Prevention Coordinator (Baltimore)

See more events

Last updated: