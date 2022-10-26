Battlemind to Home Summit 2022, Military Family Research Institute

When: Mon. Nov 14, 2022, 7:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: Embassy Suites By Noblesville, Indianapolis Conference Center 13700 Conference Center Drive Noblesville , IN Cost: Free

The Battlemind to Home Summit is a collaboration among the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University, the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, the Indiana National Guard, the Indiana Bar Association, and the VA Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships.



Held each fall, the conference brings together a variety of experts to inform and educate Indiana professionals on the critical issues facing military-connected families in Indiana’s communities.

Register here: Battlemind to Home Summit Registration (whova.com)