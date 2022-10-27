Creating Inroads for Veterans in the Workforce

Please join us for this rich panel discussion: Creating Inroads for Veterans with Disabilities in the Workplace on November 9, 2022, from 11:00 – 12:15 AM EST. This event is hosted by Center for Disability Inclusion and Disability: IN Affiliates in Chicagoland, DC Metro, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Learn about benefits and best practices for hiring, onboarding, and retaining veterans with disabilities.