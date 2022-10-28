Achieving Success Despite Historical Discrimination

On Monday, November 7th, 2:00pm - 4:00pm MJHS is hosting a virtual event, Achieving Success, Despite Historical Discrimination, featuring two prominent military women: Dr. Annette Tucker Osborne, (Colonel of the U.S, Army, retired) and incoming President of the National Association of Black Military Women; and Director Reverend Viviana DeCohen, Director of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services, and Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. They are dynamic individuals who will present on their experiences in the military, as care givers, and as mentors.