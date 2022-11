Hiring Our Heroes Aviation & Aerospace Virtual Hiring Fair

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on opportunities in the aviation and aerospace industries! Employers are looking for veteran and military spouse talent and hiring for over 5,000 open positions including engineering, IT, cybersecurity, aircraft maintenance, advanced manufacturing, administration, supply chain, logistics, operations, equipment operators, data analysis, contract management, accounting, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.