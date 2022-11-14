Military, Veterans, and families: Interactive Well-Being Workshop

Military, Veterans, families, and caregivers your invited! Come join our free American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces workshops.

the workshops are specifically created for military, veterans, and their families! Each workshop is set up in a small interactive setting, to encourage a supportive environment, and to enhance communication, and provide the opportunity for practicing skill-building activities.

The workshops are a great way to be interactive with a group that has been through many of the same trials and tribulations that come with serving our country! Whether you're new to the military, transitioning from the military, a veteran, a partner or caretaker our workshops are here to support you!