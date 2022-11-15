Military Friendly Virtual Job Fair

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

12-4 pm (ET)

Cost: Free

Don’t miss the event of the year! The Military Friendly® Virtual Job Fair is your opportunity to talk with recruiters from Military Friendly Employers of all sizes. If you're looking for employment by those who know the value of veterans and military spouses, you'll want to come to this free event.

Attending is easy:

· Create your profile.

· Learn of employment opportunities available from participating organizations.

· Sign into the event and talk or text with recruiters about positions you’re interested in.

Recruiters are looking at profiles ahead of the event. So sign up and complete your profile today!