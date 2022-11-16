 Skip to Content
Job Search Strategies

When:

Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This one-hour discussion will share top steps to ensure you find your best job, as quickly as possible.

TOPICS:

  • How to decide exactly what job you want
  • Create a plan for quick success
  • What are your resources?
  • Who can help me?
  • Staying positive?
  • …and much more

After the topic discussion the conversation will be opened up to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.

