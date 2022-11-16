Job Search Strategies

This one-hour discussion will share top steps to ensure you find your best job, as quickly as possible.

TOPICS:

How to decide exactly what job you want

Create a plan for quick success

What are your resources?

Who can help me?

Staying positive?

…and much more

After the topic discussion the conversation will be opened up to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.