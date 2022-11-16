Job Search Strategies
When:
Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This one-hour discussion will share top steps to ensure you find your best job, as quickly as possible.
TOPICS:
- How to decide exactly what job you want
- Create a plan for quick success
- What are your resources?
- Who can help me?
- Staying positive?
- …and much more
After the topic discussion the conversation will be opened up to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.