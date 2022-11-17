 Skip to Content
VetCTAP- Veteran Career Transition Assistance Program

When:

Mon. Jan 9, 2023, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

VetCTAP program is free of charge, but you must pre-register. There will be pre-work and follow-up assignments to be completed outside the "classroom".

 Learn how to:

  • develop a powerful resume
  • effectively network
  • interview with confidence
  • and more

These interactive and highly informative virtual classes are scheduled Mon & Wed evenings from 6-9pm Pacific Time (3 hours) for 4 weeks. Plan on attending them all.

