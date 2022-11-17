VetCTAP- Veteran Career Transition Assistance Program

VetCTAP program is free of charge, but you must pre-register. There will be pre-work and follow-up assignments to be completed outside the "classroom".

Learn how to:

develop a powerful resume

effectively network

interview with confidence

and more

These interactive and highly informative virtual classes are scheduled Mon & Wed evenings from 6-9pm Pacific Time (3 hours) for 4 weeks. Plan on attending them all.

