Enhancing Interviewing Skills for Success
When:
Wed. Nov 30, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Don't miss this virtual workshop! Military experience creates unparalleled skills in the civilian workforce. RecruitMilitary’s goal is to engage transitioning and civilian-experienced military veterans in the most meaningful way, by helping them to discover new possibilities.
Topics Presented:
- Types of Interviews
- Interview Preparation
- How to Respond to Common Interview Questions
- What to Ask at Your Interview