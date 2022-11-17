 Skip to Content
Enhancing Interviewing Skills for Success

When:

Wed. Nov 30, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Don't miss this virtual workshop! Military experience creates unparalleled skills in the civilian workforce. RecruitMilitary’s goal is to engage transitioning and civilian-experienced military veterans in the most meaningful way, by helping them to discover new possibilities. 

Topics Presented:

  • Types of Interviews
  • Interview Preparation
  • How to Respond to Common Interview Questions
  • What to Ask at Your Interview
