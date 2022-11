Veterans Career Live - Career Assistance for Justice-Involved Veterans

With Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era veterans, and their family members and caregivers. Join us to learn more about the resources available to get you on a path to success.